Three arrested over convenience store burglaries in Suffolk

Three people have been arrested following burglaries at two convenience shops in Suffolk.

The first incident occurred at around 11.20pm last night when police were called to reports of a burglary in progress at the store in Thelnetham Road, Hopton.

A window was smashed to gain entry and a quantity of cigarettes stolen from inside.

Officers arrived at the premises shortly after the incident, but the offenders had left the area.

This was followed by a second incident at 12.40am this morning at the Co-op store in Canhams Road, Great Cornard.

Entry was gained to the premises by forcing open the front doors. A quantity of cigarettes were stolen from inside.

The offenders then made off in a dark grey Audi towards the Essex border. Officers were at the scene within a matter of minutes, but the offenders had already gone.

At around 1.30am officers from Essex Police had cause to stop a vehicle in Bridge Street, Great Bardfield, near Braintree.

They subsequently arrested three men on behalf of Suffolk Police on suspicion of burglary, in connection with the Great Cornard incident.

A 36-year-old and a 24-year-old from the Basildon area, and a 21-year-old from Chelmsford, were all taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where they currently remain for questioning.

Any witnesses to these incidents are asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 14869/18. Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.