Thousands of pothole reports to highways

Emergency repairs and extra resources to deal with road problems have been promised after Suffolk County Council received thousands of pothole reports.

Temporary measures have been put in place to help deal with the volume of potholes, with 11,000 reports to Suffolk Highways since the start of the year compared to about 6,000 reports in the same period in 2017.

Now, Suffolk Highways is deploying extra teams to undertake repairs and assess pothole reports; has switched to a different temporary repair material for emergency potholes which should last longer; and is considering road closures and traffic management ahead of extensive repairs in problem areas.

Cllr Jane Storey, cabinet member for highways, transport and rural matters, said: “We are continuing to bring together all available resource to manage incoming reports and get these defects assessed and, if necessary, repaired as soon as possible. In the meantime, we encourage all motorists to take care and drive to the conditions of the road.”