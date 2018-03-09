Thorpe Abbotts must raise £20,000 to save hall

A village community is fighting to save its last remaining social meeting place.

Thorpe Abbots Village Hall Committee has launched a campaign to raise £20,000 to repair the hall’s roof.

The village hall was paid for by villagers shortly after the Second World War and has been run and funded by them ever since.

But the hall, which hosts many social functions each month for all ages, now has a leaking roof and villagers are appealing for help to save it from closure.

“It’s our last remaining community hub after both the local pub, The Lion, and the post office closed down many years ago,” said Paul Slater, executive member of the hall’s committee.

“We have many young families in Thorpe Abbots and we want to save it for them as it is still well used.

“We don’t even have a playground.

“Some of our functions are attended by people from neighbouring villages, so we would like to reach out to them to help save it for future generations. Thorpe Abbots only has about 80 to 90 houses, so it is a lot to raise.”

Click here to donate to the fundraising campaign