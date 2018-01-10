The Wortwell Bell raises more than £3,000 for Waveney Valley First Responders

A Norfolk pub has served up much more than food and drink after raising £3,000 for an emergency services charity.

The Wortwell Bell, in High Road, has raised £3,006 for the Waveney Valley First Responders.

Chris and Liz Shore have spent 2017 fundraising for the Waveney First Responders, and have a defibrillator fitted at their Wortwell Bell pub.

Liz Shore, the Bell’s owner, said: “The amount of money we have raised is really good as we have exceeded our goal and it all goes to a charity close to our hearts.

“We are a small community pub with only the capacity of 50 to 60 people, so what our customers have donated is fantastic.

“The first responders are a worthy cause. The village is a small community and we have to look after each other. This money will help the responders get to places faster and help save more lives.”

The pub held a music quiz night last month in a bid to reach its goal. The final count was made on New Year’s Day.

In June, the pub installed a defibrillator on the side of the building with local people attending a demonstration of the life saving kit and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques.

Shaun Button, the first responders’ group coordinator, told the Diss Express: “It is incredible that Liz and Chris have very kindly selected us as their chosen charity for a second year. In the first year the pub raised about £2,500.

“We are team of trained volunteers supported by the East of England Ambulance Service. We are in a very rural area, so we provide a vital service to get to patients quicker than the ambulance service, especially for cardiac arrests where every minute counts.

“Although we are one of the most rural groups in the region, the Wortwell Bell has helped us become one of the most up to date. This year’s money means we are now in the position to get new defibrillator kits for our team of three volunteers.”

The Wortwell Bell plans to keep up its generous fundraising for the first responders again this year, although a target has yet to be confirmed.

Last year’s funds will be handed to the Waveney First Responders on February 7.