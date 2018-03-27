The Shark set to join Old Buckenham airshow

A P-51 Mustang fighter from the Second World War will once again grace the skies over Old Buckenham this summer.

The P-51, dubbed The Shark due its highly distinctive shark’s mouth design on the nose of the aircraft, will be taking to the skies at Old Buckenham AirShow on July 28 and 29.

It will be joined by an innovative modern display act, where a carbon fibre aircraft is chased around the sky by a 41 per cent scale model.

The list of aircraft at the airshow at Old Buckenham Airfeild also includes a Flying Fortress, the most famous Spitfire in existence and a Douglas DC3.

“The airshow now includes the two most inspirational fighters of the Second World War,” said organiser Matt Wilkins.