The Framlingham Country Show changes venue after weather issues

The Framlingham Country Show has changed its location because of the recent weather.

The show will now be held at The Suffolk Showground, Trinity Park, on April 7 and 8.

Framlingham College was set to hold the Country Show, but is now unable to do so due to water-logged ground conditions.

Trinity Park has now stepped in and will be holding show at The Suffolk Showground, meaning the show will successful run for its ninth year.

More than 100 trade stands, hot food vendors, children’s entertainers, dog breeders, animals and rural crafters will be at the event.

The show will feature The Great British Bake Off winner, Sophie Faldo demonstrating in the Cookery Tent, and Jonathan Marshall with his horses and Birds of Prey display. There will also be a Festival of Dogs.

The Framlingham Country Show runs 10am to 5pm at Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.

For ticket and more information, go to www.framcountryshow.co.uk/tickets