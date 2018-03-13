Tacolneston woman taking part in fashion show to raise ovarian cancer awareness

A woman from Tacolneston will be taking to a London catwalk to raise awareness of ovarian cancer.

Lesley Torun, 65, will strut her stuff in front of 200 onlookers at The Touch of Teal with Ovacome event as it will mark a year from when she was diagnosed with early stage ovarian cancer.

Having cancer makes you re-evaluate life, and it has become quote a positive experience as I am now making new friends and taking part in new experiences Lesley Torun

The grandmother and mother-of-two will join a dozen other women who have been diagnosed with the disease at tomorrow’s event.

“I’m quite excited about the fashion show and have been practising my walk with a pair of high-heeled silver sandals I’ve just bought,” she said.

“I’m more of a jeans and T-shirt type of woman and this is a lovely chance to get dressed up, feel special and alert other women to what to look out for with ovarian cancer.”

All of the models want to make others aware of what to look out for in what is the sixth most common cancer among women in the UK – with 7,400 new cases every year.

Lesley said she was lucky that a pain in her abdomen when passing water alerted her that something might be wrong.

Her GP acted quickly too and referred her for testing.

“I was completely oblivious to ovarian cancer and I like to think that I’m au fait with medical things,” she said. “This time last year, I was in blissful ignorance of the signs and symptoms.

“There was no-one in my family who had cancer; my mother was aged 89 at the time and my father had died at a good age.

“I was 64, a non-smoker and drinker, a keen runner and generally fit and well. I thought I would live to 100.

“I’m very aware that had my pain not taken me to my doctor, my outlook could have been very different. But now I am recovering well and have restarted running and pilates.”

Prior to her diagnosis, Lesley experienced some weight gain and unusual bowel movements.

These are typical symptoms, according to Ovacome – a UK ovarian cancer support network.

Lesley finished treatment in October and was given the all clear and discharged before Christmas.

But the experience has left scars, emotionally and physically, and she is determined that others should not have to go through the treatment and worry she faced.

“Having cancer makes you re-evaluate life, and it has become quote a positive experience as I am now making new friends and taking part in new experiences like the fashion show,” she said. “We all support each other and I now have a new lease on life.”

If you are concerned about ovarian cancer, contact www.ovacome.org.uk or phone the charity on 0800 008 7054.