Swimmers in Diss get that sinking feeling as class goes under

Swimmers in Diss have been left without a paddle after one of their Friday morning fitness sessions has been cut.

Participants of the Aquafit sessions at Diss Leisure Centre were informed before Easter weekend that the 8.15am sessions would stop due to lack of attendance.

But Anne Rickwood, 67, of Diss, who regularly attended the sessions for about four years, said they usually drew in more than 20 people.

“I was flabbergasted when we were told it was going to be stopped.,” she said. “I can’t understand it, the sessions were so well attended.”

Since the cancellation, Diss Leisure Centre has put on sessions on Thursday evenings. There are also other morning sessions at 11.15am on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Those sessions aren’t very convenient and are very full,” said Mrs Rickwood.

“We just want our Friday morning session back.

“The swimming session was important as it offers people over 60 a 45 minutes of good solid exercise in the safest possible way.The sessions had a social side to them. You see regulars every week.

“We feel disenfranchised – it’s as if our session wasn’t considered important enough by the management.”

The leisure centre is operated by South Norfolk Council.Cabinet member for housing, wellbeing, leisure and early intervention , Yvonne Bendle, said: “We want to encourage as many people as possible to attend our classes, so we review them regularly. If we consistently see low attendance, we will change the time of the class to encourage more people to join in.”

“In the case of Friday morning Aqua, over the last 12 months, the class has only averaged 15 people a session, which is well below the maximum capacity of 35. We have moved the class to Thursday evening as currently we only have one evening class, which is very well attended.

“We still offer six aqua classes a week, including another class at 11.15am on Friday morning. Our classes are open to members and non-members, so come along and give aqua fit a try.”