Support for debt, domestic abuse and loneliness on offer in South Norfolk

South Norfolk residents are being reminded of the Community Connector service – which can provide support for domestic abuse, loneliness and debt.

South Norfolk Councillor Yvonne Bendle, cabinet member for Wellbeing and Early Intervention said; “Early help means providing support as soon as a difficulty or problem emerges – stopping it from getting worse and becoming a crisis.

“South Norfolk Council’s Community Connectors are members of the local community who can help access local support services for residents and their families. The Connectors can also introduce residents to activities and support groups in the local area and make sure that they get the help they need at the time they need it.

If you are worried about any aspect of your own or your family’s wellbeing contact the Help Hub where you will be helped to find the support you need.

The help Hub has a Facebook page where you can send a message as well as posting about things that are happening in the area: Facebook.com/southnorfolkhelphub or visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/earlyhelp or call 01508 533033