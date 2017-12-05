Suffolk businessman to drive up money for charities in epic roadtrip to Greece

A Suffolk businessman, who survived a heart attack 30 years ago, has pledged to complete a lifetime ambition – to do a 2,000 mile classic car road trip and raise thousands.

Chris Withers, from Walsham-le-Willows, runs GTB Restorations based in Cotton.

It’s my aim to raise as much money as I can to donate to these two great fund raising bodies because as time goes on these diseases will be beaten by research Chris Withers

Mr Withers will drive a Ferrari 308GTB which he has spent 22 months restoring the classic to its former glory. His journey will take him to see his old school friend Roger Borrell who lives at Karystos, on the Greek Island of Evia.

“It’s something I need to do,” explained Mr Withers. “I promised to make a donation when the NHS saved my life 30 years ago. I was only 38 at the time and had everything to live for.

“Since it happened I have made some good life decisions – set up my own business and started another business from my hobby of classic car restoration – and now I want to drive across Europe to see and help out a friend who has himself now been affected by a debilitating disease.”

Mr Borrell has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, so Mr Withers has pledged to raise money for both the British Heart Foundation and Parkinson’s UK as part of the planned Suffolk to Greece road trip - due to take place during July 2019. It aims to raise £20,000 in total for the charities through sponsorship via two justgiving pages.

Mr Withers added: “It’s my aim to raise as much money as I can to donate to these two great fund raising bodies because as time goes on these diseases will be beaten by research. It’s just a matter of time and money.

Mr Withers also explained that the trip will also be a time of celebration: “We will be celebrating our joint ‘70th’ birthdays on the beautiful island of Evia”.

To sponsor the roadtrip go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chriswithersbhf or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chriswitherspark