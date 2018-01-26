Successful launch for new Diss Town Guide

The 24th edition of the official Diss Town Guide has been launched – with households soon to receive a copy through their letterbox.

The 130-page town guide aims to provide readers with local information, current details of local services, clubs and societies, a business directory, a parking guide, and an updated pull-out map.

Diss Town Guide is an absolutely fantastic advert for our wonderful market town – it’s iconic Cllr Keith Kiddie

The chair of the town guide committee, Beth Dewhurst, said: “We hope it is a good resource for both residents and tourists.

“They can see what there is in Diss and access any information they want.

“I’m particularly proud of this edition because it encompasses the development of Diss, especially with the Heritage Triangle.

“I’ve been chair for a few years now and I am just very pleased that I have a great team with me and they have been doing superb work.”

Committee members, contributors, town councillors and guests gathered at the PaArk Hotel in Diss on Thursday, January 25, for the guide’s official launch.

Copies of the Diss Town Guide are to be delivered to houses around the town and the surrounding areas.

Mayor of Diss, Cllr Trevor Wenman said: “When I moved to Diss in 1995, there were two things that struck me. One was the park, and the other was the town guide – which I thought was a really neat idea.

“It’s a well established publication and great thing.

It really says something about the community spirit of Diss.”

Cllr Keith Kiddie said he uses the Town Guide regularly.

He added: “Diss Town Guide is an absolutely fantastic advert for our wonderful market town – it’s iconic.

“It really does sell what’s on offer in Diss, anything you can think of is listed in here.

“It is also beautifully laid out and the photographs are magnificent.”

For the second time, the town guide was printed by Diss-based company Falcon Publications.

Gary Enderby, co-publisher of Falcon Publications said: “We enjoyed putting this together because its such a comprehensive guide and probably one of the best around.

“People and businesses in Diss really get behind the town and I think that is unique.”

The Diss Town Guide is released every two years, with the next due in January 2020.

Copies can be bought from the Diss Town Council offices, the Diss Museum and Diss Publishing Company.

It costs £2.