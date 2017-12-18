Stranded Santa visits pupils at Riddlesworth Hall School

mdep-13-12-17 mm 010 pictures: mecha morton

Dressed in his famous red suit, his hat a-top his head and with an ice white beard, Father Christmas visited the school on Wednesday.

The jolly holiday icon and his reindeer almost did not make it, though, after becoming stranded on the A1066.

Fortunately, a passing farmer stepped in and Santa was able to make his scheduled stop after all.

Although he was slightly traumatised after his trip in the back of a trailer, he was able to give presents to all the children.

Pupils raised money for Save the Children by wearing Christmas jumpers for the day.