Stradisphere’s spaceman visits Diss and Framlingham

There was something out-of-this-world going on in the Diss Express area over the Easter weekend.

A spaceman made his way to locations in Norfolk and Suffolk as part of promotion for this year’s Stradisphere Music Festival.

Dressed in a full spacesuit, the spaceman visited Diss, Framlingham and Southwold.

On his travels, the spaceman posed for pictures and recorded material for an upcoming promotional video for the Stradisphere Music Festival.

The festival will take place on July 6 and 7 in Stradbroke. This will be the fifth year the festival has run.

For more on this story and the Stradisphere Music Festival, read this Friday’s Diss Express.