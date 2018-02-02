Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre wins national triathlon award

A triathlon event at a sports centre in Stradbroke has been voted one of the best in the country for 2017.

The triathlon at Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre, which only started three years ago, has now claimed two accolades.

The event, run by Norfolk-based provider Active Outdoor Sport and hosted by EveryOne Active, was ranked in third place in the award category by online race listing and review site Racecheck.

Results were compiled by competitors completing a post event race review and scoring key components of the organisation and course.

Stradbroke’s triathlon received 4.89 out of five, coming closely behind Eastbourne and The Lakesman triathlons.

Maria Smith, organiser for Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre, said: “Last year’s event was fantastic.

“The atmosphere was amazing and we had so much support from local people, several of which volunteered to be marshals for the event.”

Carolyn Hatton, event manager for Active Outdoor Sport, said: “This friendly event is at the heart of a thriving community where the enthusiasm of everyone to get involved is simply overwhelming.”

The Stradbroke triathlon is set to return this year on May 19 and 20, with junior aquathons for ages eight to 14 on May 20.

The chosen charity for this year’s triathlon is the emergency medical charity Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (Sars).

Ben Hall, operations manager for Sars, said: “We’re delighted to be the chosen charity partner for this year.

“The event helped raise several thousand pounds for Sars in 2017.”

The charity has limited free places available for participants interested in fundraising to support the cause.

For more information, email fundraise4sars@gmail.com.

To find out about the event, go to www.stradbroketriathlon.co.uk, or to volunteer, email info@activeoutdoorsport.co.uk.