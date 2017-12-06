Stradbroke priest swaps comfy bed for chilly church to support the homeless

A Stradbroke priest joined volunteers sleeping overnight on the floor of a chilly church to raise funds and awareness to give young homeless people a safer future.

A group of people spent 12 hours in the St John the Baptist Church in Harleston.

Those taking part included the Rev Canon Susan Loxton, from Stradbroke and Rural Dean of Hoxne and Hartismere, who swopped her comfy bed for a sleeping bag.

They were aiming to raise hundreds of pounds for Centrepoint, whose mission is to end youth homelessness in the UK. The charity helps more than 9,200 young people annually to find a home and a job, provides housing and support for young people through partnerships.

One woman who asked to be known as Abi and was homeless at the age of 18 after her mother died, said: ‘‘Homelessness can literally happen to anyone overnight. It can happen within a heartbeat. You never know what life is going to throw at you and if it wasn’t for Centrepoint, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

Canon Loxton added: “Spending one night in a cold building with hard floors is not a great cost compared to the many who sleep out in the open every night and as the weather turns colder it is a good time to highlight th