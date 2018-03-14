Storybook success for New Buckenham author at national awards

A scientist turned author from New Buckenham has scooped a top prize at the 2018 National mumandworking awards in London.

Dr Mandy Hartley won the Self Employed Business Parent of the Year.

She said: “The award means so much to me. It was amazing to be surrounded by such inspirational men and women on the night.”

Dr Hartley set up the Little Story Telling Company three years ago and published her first book, The DNA Detectives – To Catch a Thief, last year.

The work of fiction follows children using DNA to solve a crime.

She added: “I thought being self-employed would be hard, but it has given me time to be around my family.”

Before launching her company, Dr Hartley had previously worked in DNA for 15 years.

She will release her second book, The DNA Detectives – The Smuggler’s Daughter, in June.