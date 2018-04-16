Stone laid in memory of Billingford soldier

A memorial stone-laying service has been held in Billingford for the man who led the last great cavalry charge on the Western Front in the First World War.

The memorial stone was unveiled on April 10 at St Leonards Church by Richard Jewson HM Lord-lieutenant of Norfolk and dedicated by Rev Canon Nigel Tuffnell to honour Lt Gordon Flowerdew V.C. who was born at Billingford Hall.

Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Richard Jewsom, Graham Moore chairman of Scole Parish Council, Rev Canon Nigel Tuffnell, Major Al Wong Lord Strathcona Horse Regiment reading the Citation at St Leonards Church, Billingford

Lt Flowerdew led the charge at Moreuil Wood in World War One. He died from hIs injuries and was awarded the V.C. posthumously.

About 120 people attended, including the High Sheriff of Norfolk, representatives of Norfolk County Council, South Norfolk Council and Scole Parish Council. There were also three members of the Lord Strathcona Horse regiment from Canada - Lt Flowerdew’s regiment.

Several members of the Flowerdew family attended, some local, others coming from all over the world, most of whom had never met before.

Ray and Linda Flowerdew, along with and Rachel Anderson, had filled the church with a display about Lt Flowerdew and his family in pictures, words and flowers. The church was also open on April 14 and 15 for viewing.