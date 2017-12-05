Step forward for Breckland plan

A blueprint for growth in Breckland to table housing, employment and infrastructure needs to 2036has taken another step forward.

The draft local plan has been submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for examination.

Gordon Bambridge, executive council member for growth, said: “This is one of the most important documents that we have produced as a council.

“It has involved a lot of detailed work and wide-reaching consultation with residents, businesses, and local organisations to reach our proposals on housing numbers, growth distribution and site options.

“When approved, the Local Plan will help to shape how our district grows and will help to meet local people’s needs as far as possible.”

If the Inspector deems the plan to be sound, it is anticipated the Local Plan will be adopted by Breckland Council in late summer 2018.

It aims to deliver more than 15,000 new homes during its lifetime, which will run until 2036 and is back-dated to 2011.

The council says most of the houses have already either been built, or have had planning permission granted.

It leaves a balance of about 5,000 homes which still need to have planning permission granted to be built, to achieve the target required.

And it also allocated about 158 acres of employment land to meet economic need and support new jobs in Breckland – as well as protecting existing and delivering new areas of open space.

Mr Bambridge added: “Growth is vital for the district to develop and thrive. We want to see the creation of new homes and jobs for local people and our Local Plan will help to make sure the district’s development brings the greatest benefits to our communities.”

Following submission, an independent Planning Inspector will consider when the plan is sound and legally compliant. Comments received about the plan will also be considered.

It is likely an Examination in Public will be held early next year.