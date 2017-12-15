‘Splendid’ sleigh spreads Christmas cheer in Diss

Rotarians defied the weather on Sunday for the St Nicholas Fair in Diss – to make the town that extra bit festive ahead of Christmas.

Diss Waveney Rotarians assisted by selling raffle tickets, before marshalling trhe parade of children with their candle-lit lanterns from the Corn Hall to the Market Place and back again.

The highlight was the first appearance of the club’s Santa Sleigh.

Geraldine Leeder, one of the Diss Town Team members who organised the St Nicholas Fair, extended her thanks to Diss Waveney Rotarians for their assistance – and describing the sleigh as “splendid” and “exactly right” for the occasion.

Geraldine also informed Diss Waveney Rotarians raffle ticket sales amounted to £213, which will help offset the cost of the event.

Rotarians will be making house-to-house collections for charities supported by the group, along with the sleigh.

MONDAY – 6pm to 8pm, Copeman Avenue and Tudor Avenue Estates, Roydon

WEDNESDAY – 6pm to 8pm, Orchard Grove, Bramley Road, Appletree Lane, Louie’s Lane, Diss

FRIDAY – 6pm to 8pm, Skelton Road, Mansfield Road, Uplands Way and Wilby Avenue, Diss

The sleigh will also be static on Wednesday, 10am to 1pm, in Market Place, Diss, and Saturday, December 23, 10am to 1pm at Mere’s Mouth, Diss.