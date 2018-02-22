South Norfolk Council to spend £50k on electric charging points

South Norfolk Council has announced it will spend £50,000 on installing electric charging points at its car parks by the end of the year.

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller, pictured, made the announcement at a full cabinet meeting in Long Stratton on Monday.

He said: “Market towns are shopping centres and we need to do all we can to get people shopping locally.

“We’ve already made it free to park for at least the first hour in South Norfolk Council-managed car parks, but we need to go further, so we will be installing high-capacity electric charging posts in council car parks in every market town in South Norfolk by Christmas.”

The new charging points will only be installed in those car parks owned and managed by the district council.

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, welcomed the news.

He said: “South Norfolk is one of the country’s most innovative councils and its decision to use enlightened procurement to invest in modern infrastructure for our market towns, and to support the green economy, is to be applauded.

“I am looking forward to seeing the fast-charging points in use by the end of the year.”