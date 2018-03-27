Sledgehammers and crowbars used in Stradbroke Spar break-in

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a convenience shop in Stradbroke.

The incident occurred at around 10.15pm last night, Monday March 26, when officers were called to reports that the Spar in Church Street was being broken into.

Police units arrived at the scene just over 10 minutes later to find that the shop had been broken into a quantity of cigarettes stolen.

Four people with their faces covered had been seen to use sledgehammers and crowbars to break-in and they then made off in a dark-coloured Audi.

A number of police units were sent to search the local area, but the offenders were not located.

The offenders also threw items at the window of a house and at a car belonging to two members of the public who tried to intervene.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, are asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101 quoting reference 16487/18.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.