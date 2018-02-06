Sixty firefighters tackle blaze at Breckland Lodge in Attleborough

Sixty firefighters are tackling a large fire at the Breckland Lodge, off the A11 in Attleborough.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said firefighters have surrounded the blaze and are making progress in extinguishing it, but are likely to be there for some time.

London Road is currently closed, but the main A11 route is still open.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 9.20am this morning.

Writing on Facebook, Breckland Lodge said: “Sadly, we have a large fire in the restaurant and bar, which is being tackled by an army of firefighters.

“All staff and customers are safe.”

More to follow.