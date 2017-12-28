Singing for shoppers ... Harleston Primary School students help store get festive

Schoolchildren brought some festive joy to Harleston shoppers by singing Christmas carols at the East of England Co-op branch.

The young carollers from Harleston Primary School sang a selection of classic carols during their performance at the store in Bullock Fair Close.

Young carollers from Harleston Primary School have brought Christmas joy to East of England Co-op customers at the Harleston branch. Picture: Anglia Picture Agency.

Steve Charlton, store manager at the branch, said: “As a business in the heart of the community, we were pleased to spread a little Christmas joy in our new Harleston store along with the pupils from Harleston Primary School, who were absolutely fantastic.

“We would like to thank the school for sharing some Christmas cheer with our customers and wish all our customers a very merry Christmas.”