Sign up for the Bunny Run - and help to raise funds for GeeWizz charity

The first charity Bunny Run in Suffolk will raise funds for the GeeWizz charity and will be great fun for all the family this Easter.

The John Banks Group Bunny Run takes place at Culford School, just outside Bury St Edmunds, on March 25.

A 1km run around the grounds of the school will involve a treasure hunt and lots of surprises with every child taking part getting a chocolate egg donated by Sainsbury’s.

Entry is £2, which includes the chocolate egg, bunny ears and treasure hunt.

GeeWizz provides specialist equipment to children and young adults up to the age of 21, living in Suffolk and Norfolk, with life-threatening conditions, a disability or cancer.

So hop to it and enter at johnbanks.co.uk/news or here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/john-banks-group-geewizz-charity-bunny-run-tickets-43443568884?aff=es2