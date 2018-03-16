Seven weeks of resurfacing work set for Diss - costing £85k

Seven weeks of pavement resurfacing will take place in Diss – costing £85,000.

From April 3, the A1066 Victoria Road, from Prince Regent Way to Stuston Road, will have its pavements resurfaced.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

It will take seven weeks to complete, subject to weather conditions.

The county council said the majority of the works should not affect traffic using the A1066. But, to carry out the works safely and to minimise traffic disruption, some works to be carried out on evening shifts to avoid peak traffic, using under traffic management control.

The shared use pedestrian and cycleway on the north side of Victoria Road will be closed for the duration of the works and cyclists and pedestrians will be diverted through a walkway provided adjacent to the works area.

There will be temporary restrictions for vehicles and pedestrians to some properties during this work. People at these properties will be notified by Norfolk County Council prior to these restrictions.