Serious road traffic collision in Fressingfield

One person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B1116 at Fressingfield.

Police were contacted around 8:10am this morning, Saturday April 14 to reports of a collision involving a car and a tractor.

The driver of the car has been taken to the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital for treatment.

The B1116 road at Fressingfield is currently closed between the junction with Mill Lane and the junction with Cratfield Road while an investigation gets underway at the scene.

Anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision or the crash itself is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police by dialling 101, quoting CAD number 61 of today’s date.