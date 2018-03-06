Search is on for new firefighters in Suffolk

For the first time in nine years, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service is looking to recruit new full-time firefighters.

The service is accepting applications from all Suffolk residents who are 18 or older, reasonably fit and healthy with a combination of strength and stamina.

Applications from black and minority ethnic groups and female candidates are particularly encouraged.

Candidates who are shortlisted will go through a series of assessments similar to the challenges they may face in the role, along with a formal interview and medical assessment.

Applications opened yesterday and will close on March 15.

The application process will close early if 1,500 applications are received.

For more information, go online to www.suffolk.gov.uk/suffolk-fire-and-rescue-service/working-and-volunteering-for-fire-and-rescue/wholetime-recruitment.