Scole sparkles as George’s lights return

It’s not Christmas in Scole unless George Brown – 92 years young – pops up his lights to make the village sparkle that extra bit brighter.

The Karen Close resident was joined by about 40 villagers on Saturday night to celebrate with mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies. He puts up his display each year, this time with the help of some neighbours and to aid a charity.

Mr Brown has chosen the Chapel Road School in Attleborough, which caters for pupils with complex needs. And the effort is off to a great start, with £175 raised so far.