Scole Parish Council objects to McDonald’s bid at ‘accident hotspot’

Scole Parish Council has objected to a proposal to bring McDonald’s to the Diss Express area over highway concerns.

A planning application was submitted in June to Mid Suffolk District Council for land at Scole roundabout, for a McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru and BP Petrol Station.

A site drawing of the proposed McDonald's site. Picture: Scurr Architects.

Located at the junction between the A143 and A140, it would also feature a Marks and Spencer retail unit and Wild Bean Café.

The site would be accessed from a new slip road off the northbound A140, with visitors leaving onto the eastbound carriageway of the A143.

While the proposed site actually falls immediately outside Scole parish, the village’s population is geographically closer than any other.

In official consultee documents in response to the proposal, submitted at the end of August, the parish council claims their “greatest concerns” are highways issues – with three accidents at the roundabout at in eight weeks.

This stretch of dual carriageway is unsafe for pedestrians to cross, a fatality being inevitable if they try Scole Parish Council

They describe the location as an “accident hotspot”.

The response continued: “This facility will undoubtedly attract a large number of young residents from Scole Parish and Diss either on foot or bicycle at all hours of the day. This stretch of dual carriageway is unsafe for pedestrians to cross, a fatality being inevitable if they try.

“An alternative pedestrian/cycle route needs to be considered either by way of a foot bridge over the A140 or an underpass.

“Pedestrians/cyclists on this stretch of highway are a hazard to both themselves and the vehicles driving at speed on this dual carriageway.”

The application has attracted 36 public comments on Mid Suffolk’s online planning portal –with 28 objecting, six in support, while two are neutral.

One person said: “The extra traffic, added congestion to an already busy notorious road, rubbish, anti-sociable behaviour, noise levels, pollution, this will only add more car journeys for people using the facilities – this is not an urban area.”

But another in support said: “As a Scole resident I feel this can be a great benefit to the community and surrounding areas, it will offer jobs to many people and be a benefit to traffic by allowing people who live outside of Diss to fuel their vehicles without the need to go into Diss itself.”

The application, reference DC/17/03027, can be viewed online at www.midsuffolk.gov.uk/planning/development-management/application-search-and-comment

