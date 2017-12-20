Santa and his sleigh visits area and raises funds for Diss Waveney Rotary Club

Santa Claus is busy on his way touring the Diss Express area – thanks to the Diss Waveney Rotary Club.

President of the rotary club, Janet Turner, said: “We’ve been in existence for the last 15 months and we are very pleased to be part of Diss.

Diss Waveney Rotary Club brought Santa and his sleigh to Market Place, Diss on Wednesday, December 20. Picture: Andrew Martin.

“The sleigh is a new venture for us. It’s giving us great pleasure and hopefully spreading the Christmas message.”

Santa Claus made a stop in Roydon on Monday, garnering a positive reaction from residents of all ages as he went door-to-door for donations towards the Rotary Organisation.

Santa will collect more donations from 6pm tonight in Diss, along Orchard Grove, Bramley Road, Appletree Lane and Louie’s Lane. On Friday, the sleigh will be touring the Skelton Road, Mansfield Road, Uplands Way and Wilby Avenue.

Santa also made a static appear in the Market Place in Diss today, meeting children while donations were collected. He and his sleigh will make a final appearance on Saturday between 10am and 1pm at the Mere’s Mouth, Diss.