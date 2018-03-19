Safe stolen from Borough of Eye Bowls Club

Police are appealing for witnesses after a safe was stolen from a bowls club in Brome Avenue, Eye.

An unknown number of suspects forced open a door to the Borough of Eye Bowls Club and stole a safe from inside. No other items are believed to have been taken.

The incident is believed to have happened between midday on Friday, March 16 and 7.30am on Saturday, March 17.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk Police with the reference number 14603/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.