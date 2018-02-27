Runner from Eye to raise cash in aid of arthritis research

A woman is to run the London Marathon to help fund research into arthritis.

Jackie Catalano, 55, will run the marathon on April 26 in aid of Arthritis Research UK, inspired by her husband Vito, 63.

Mr Catalano has had three hip replacement operations in the last 14 years after first suffering from the condition, aged 49, which left him unable to walk.

Mrs Catalano, who works at Diss-based supply teaching organisation Quality Teacher Recruitment, also suffers from mild arthritis herself.

But after trying to gain a place in the famous race for the last seven years without success, she finally saw her dream come true after joining the official Arthritis UK team.

“I had always tried independently, with arthritis at the top of my charitable cause list,” said Jackie.

“I saw how much pain Vito had suffered leading to three hip replacements. More research into the condition is vital.

“I was diagnosed with mild arthritis about four years ago, so wanted to give the marathon a go while I still could and the training is going well.

“As long as I can stay upright, I’ll be fine and, at the moment, I’m running 14 miles at weekends and am just about to up that to 16, as well as running in the week.”

Mr Catalano suffers from osteoarthritis, which is a condition that affects joints, causing pain and stiffness.

“I think Jackie is very brave to be doing this and I am very proud of her,” said Mr Catalano, a fabricator welder.

“If I had to describe the pain arthritis causes on a scale of one to 10, it would be eleven”

Jackie’s children, Thomas, 26, and Charlotte, 24, will also be cheering her on through the streets of the capital in two months time.

To support Jackie

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jackiecatalano