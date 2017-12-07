Roydon mobilises community spirit with latest effort – to provide village with life-saving equipment

Roydon villagers are hoping to put their community spirit to good use once more – and raise funds for vital lifesaving equipment.

Last week, residents were celebrating after a navigating a significant hurdle in keeping their village intact and not lose hundreds of houses to Diss in boundary changes.

The village hall has lots of clubs and societies and older people use it, too, so that would be the best place for it to be situated Kirsty Laifa, Roydon resident

Off the back of this success, the community is being encouraged to support another campaign to improve the village.

The fundraising project aims to provide a defibrillator at the village hall in High Road.

The parish council will make up the rest for the equipment, which costs about £2,500.

The device gives a controlled electric shock to a heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest – and can play an essential part in saving a life.

Roydon resident Kirsty Laifa, who has launched a Just Giving page to begin collecting funds, said both access and speed of access to a defibrillator were key when someone was suffering from a cardiac arrest.

“As a community we have been talking about if for a while, and the village hall would be the ideal place to have one,” she told the Diss Express.

“There were some people in the Leave Roydon (Norfolk) Whole group who knew people who in the past have had heart attacks.

“It is all part of a community getting together, and continuing to support our community.

“The village hall has lots of clubs and societies and older people use it, too, so that would be the best place for it to be situated.

“It will be for the community of Roydon, the surrounding villages, and Diss.”

To donate, visit their Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/ crowdfunding/kirsty- laifa?utm_id=2&utm_term=zQK8BGXb6‬

n A fundraising carols event will take place at the Roydon White Hart on Wednesday, December 20, at 7.30pm.

There will also be a charity raffle.