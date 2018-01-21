Roydon campaigners launch fundraiser for defibrillator in village

A Facebook group originally set up to try to stop a South Norfolk village from becoming smaller has now broken the halfway point in another community quest – raising money for a piece of life-saving equipment.

The Leave Roydon (Norfolk) Whole Facebook group was formed after news broke that properties in Roydon may soon be considered part of Diss if a proposed boundary move became reality.

The fundraiser was set up a few weeks before Christmas and we have received support from all different directions – it has been fantastic Kirsty Laifa

With the outcome of the proposals to be announced next month, some group members decided to ask the online gathering of the village’s residents to work towards generating money to be spent on a defibrillator for the village – with generous donations quickly pouring in.

One of the initiators of the project, Kirsty Laifa told the Diss Express: “The fundraiser was set up a few weeks before Christmas and we have received support from all different directions – it has been fantastic.

“It all stemmed from the residents of Roydon wanting to save the village and it really pulled the community together.”

So far, £859 of the £1,500 needed to buy a defibrillator has been raised through a Christmas carol concert, independent donations, and £120 raised by Roydon Service Station – partly from the proceeds of a charity raffle, plus a donation by the service station itself.

Organisers are still considering where to best place the defibrillator for public access.

Mrs Laifa said: “The village hall may be an option as it has a central location and clubs will be able to use it. But we are open to all ideas.”

Roydon will be following suit with other local communities raising money for life saving equipment, including the Wortwell Bell in Wortwell, featured in last week’s edition.

The Facebook group was originally set up for the village’s residents to band together against a potential boundary change between Diss and Roydon.

The move would see 472 of its 1,098 properties classed as being part of Diss, rather than Roydon.

By law, the district council must review boundaries every 15 years.

With a second round of consultation concluded in October 2017, there has been speculation that the potential changes to the boundary will be dropped after the blacklash from residents.

Any proposed changes would be implemented in May, 2019.

Currently, a Band D Roydon resident pays the village authority £23.09 – but their counterparts in Diss currently pay £163.92. A meeting will be held next month to announce the final decision.

For more information or to donate, go to www.just giving.com/crowdfunding/kirsty-laifa.