Durbridge’s Hill and Burston Road in Burston has been closed following a road traffic collision between two vehicles.

Norfolk Constabulary closed the road after a grey Range Rover Sport and silver Volkswagen Golf collided this afternoon.

Police were called at 2.20pm and have set up diversions. Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene, but left at 3pm.

It is believed no one in the incident has been injured.