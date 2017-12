One person has been injured and another has fled the scene of an road traffic collision on the A1066 this afternoon.

The incident happened near the junction with School Road, in Bressingham.

Police were informed at about 3.30pm. It is believed two cars have collided, with one person fleeing the scene of the incident. Another person has suffered minor injuries and is being treated by paramedics.

Police say they are making inquiries to locate the driver.