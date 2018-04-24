Residents raise concerns over Long Stratton bypass

Almost 30 people have lodged their concerns about a planned bypass in Long Stratton.

The comments – made to South Norfolk Council – come in response to submitted plans for 1,875 new homes and a new bypass for the village.

Although Long Stratton is in desperate need of a bypass, it does not need the amount of houses Joanna Toll

However, several recurring concerns have been brought up in the comments.

Some people are concerned about the number of roundabouts in the proposals.

Elisabeth Spry, of White House Drive, said: “The bypass is desperately needed, but, with the current plans, there are too many roundabouts.

“It would be more like an access road for the new estates than a genuine bypass.”

Peter Chenery, of Tudor House, added: “Four roundabouts could lead to significant delays with serious traffic congestion.

“Long Stratton High Street might simply be used as a rat run for cars looking to bypass the bypass or rerouted by sat navs ultimately leading to little depreciation in traffic at peak times.”

Others commented that pedestrians and cyclists would be put at risk if the proposals went ahead.

“Plans for the bypass offer no equally safe route for pedestrians, cyclists and schoolchildren,” said Malcolm Manley, of Hideaway Cottage.

“They potentially face crossing a bypass with a 60mph speed limit.

“The reverse is applicable for any one resident in the village wishing to walk or cycle east of Long Stratton.”

Rosemary Bennett, of Ipswich Road, said: “There is no provision for a safe crossing of the bypass at any point.

“St Michael’s Church will be cut off from the village and access will become more difficult.

“The bypass and disruption caused by its construction will, I’m afraid, hasten the demise of the church as a praying community, and difficulties with access will only exacerbate this.

“The industrial zone to the south of the village is vandalism.

“Industrial buildings are higher than domestic and this will blight the landscape for some considerable distance.”

Others had concerns about the expansion of the town and the impact on local services and amenities.

Nicola Utting, of Norwich Road, said she though it was a major issue.

She added: “The doctors’ surgery will need to expand with all the new houses; there is no planned provision for that.”

Joanna Toll said: “Although Long Stratton is in desperate need of a bypass, it does not need the amount of houses. The facilities struggle as it is with the current population without doubling it.”

Ian Mortimer, of John Hill Close, claimed the proposed bypass was “not built with the future in mind”.

He added: “There is no provision for the possibility of future dualling of the road.”

He added that there was not enough provisions in the proposals for a multi-use community, meeting, and function facilities that could also incorporate sport and leisure uses.

He also backed the idea of a new health centre.