READER LETTER: Who do our MPs represent?

I was dismayed to learn that our members of parliament, as part of Brexit, have voted against recognising animals as sentient beings.

If passed, ritual slaughter could have been effectively challenged in English law.

I often wonder who our MPs represent – us, their constituents, or the parliamentary lobbyists they appear to serve?

S M Mills

Oak Crescent

Eye

- Send your letters to editorial@dissexpress.co.uk, or by post to Diss Express, Norfolk and Suffolk House, Mere Street, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4AE. Please provide a name, street name, and a town/village