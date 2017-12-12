READER LETTER: The answer to Vinces Road traffic issue is simple

I wonder if a councillor or a local planner could explain to me how installing a left turn lane at the Victoria Road/Vinces Road junction will solve the problem (Plan: Let us know what you think, Diss Express, November 24).

The root cause is the ceaseless flow of traffic leaving Diss, heading east, which prevents traffic leaving Vinces Road.

The only solution is traffic lights, which would stop some vehicles and allow others to join Victoria Road as necessary.

Traffic using a left-turn lane will still have to wait for a break in Victoria Road vehicles before they can join it. The same as they do now.

As a resident of Pearce Road and having to use that junction every time I drive anywhere, the answer is all too simple?

Why are these decisions to problems made by those who live elsewhere and do not have to suffer a difficult junction.

Please, someone, explain your thinking to me.

The Rev John Curtis

Pearce Road

Diss

