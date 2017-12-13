READER LETTER: Shop has lost a sale over 2p

I had to go into Diss Garden Centre to buy some wire on Sunday. The total came to £4.98 and, at the check out, I was told that it had to be over £5 to accept debit cards.

Not having any cash in this trending cashless society, I said I didn’t need anything else, but rules were rules, I was told.

Apart from the fact this practice is so annoying, it’s pointless as, unlike credit cards, which do charge a fixed fee, debit cards charge a percentage of the sale, typically 0.2 per cent. I walked out leaving the items behind, and they have lost a sale and now have a customer who will never go back, all over two pence. Some people should not be in the service industry.

Stephan Deare-Bilham

Hoxne Road

Syleham

