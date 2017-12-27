READER LETTER: Profits are being put before human lives in Dickleburgh

Richard Bacon MP is right to draw attention to the recklessly dangerous traffic plan agreed between Hopkins Homes and South Norfolk Council for Harvey Lane, Dickleburgh (Diss Express, December 15), but the situation is more serious than he describes.

The development for 22 houses is down a narrow, bending lane which passes a primary school, the village centre and residents’ houses.

It is genuinely shocking that, in this age of health and safety, a district council is prepared to put parents and children at risk when a safer alternative is available

Hopkins Homes, the developer, has proposed that pedestrians, who will mostly be parents and children on their way to school, should walk on the road towards the traffic and around a blind corner. Their only protection will be a metre-wide white line in the road.

The parish council and residents have repeatedly warned that this scheme is an accident waiting to happen.

Even members off South Norfolk Council’s planning committee saw the dangers, before, inexplicably, they changed their minds.

The truth here is simple: profits are being put before human lives.

If the scheme is allowed to go ahead and a serious accident involving pedestrians takes place, there will be absolutely no doubt as to who is to blame.

Terence Blacker

Chairman

Dickleburgh and Rushall

Parish Council

