READER LETTER: People rely on Diss Denny Centre

I hope you are aware that the long-standing day care at Diss Denny Centre is coming to a close at the end of March.

Age UK has sent my wife notification, but no explanation of worth was offered. This reduces day care for the elderly of Diss by 50 places; that’s two days of 25 vulnerable and somewhat lonely people now being without a place or being transported out of town.

Age UK’s letter has a footer as an aim. It reads: ‘Making Norfolk a great place to grow old.’

I cannot see a financial problem with the Denny, as the amount paid to Age UK appears to be substantial if the figures I have been given are true.

On top of the above loss, there are families and carers who rely on this service to get other commitments dealt with and to get some exercise.

My personal health suffers caring for my wife as she has little mobility and poor balance but does like to move when she decides, so it can be a sedentary occupation continuously anticipating falls.

I have recently received physiotherapy for knee problems due to a lack of exercise.

This brings me to the point that this closure will put further pressure on health and social services, not just for those it endeavours to look after, but the caring community as well.

This again looks to be a situation where the old and vulnerable are being taken out of the equation because it does not suit someone to care for them any more.

I feel very upset with Age UK, Saffron Housing, Norfolk County Council and anyone else involved with this building.

Do you know there is an independent business operating in the building and she will lose most of her customers with this closure? Has anyone considered that?

Finally, what will become of the building? Has someone got plans for the site? I watch this situation with feelings of foreboding.

Perhaps the 100,000 (approx) unpaid carers in Norfolk should all be able to pick and choose the hours they do. I am such a carer, and am on call 144 hours per week ... and I am one of the lucky ones.

G Shillabeer

Bellrope Lane

Roydon