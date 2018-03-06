READER LETTER: Long Stratton bypass should be dualled

Looking at map showing the amount of land to be filled with housing at Long Stratton is incredible.

This will put more pressure on the A140 north and south and one wonders what John Fuller, of South Norfolk Council, means when he says “there will have to be some horse trading”.

If Long Stratton is going to have forced on it such an enormous development, doubling the size of the village, then the by-pass should be dualled.

Mr Fuller owes it to the residents of South Norfolk to pave the way for a dual bypass – as the Conservative Government promised in 1989/90, only to fail to keep their pledge, leaving the Highway Agency to sell back properties that were bought for dualling the A140.

The housing development proposed by Mr Fuller needs to deliver the right infrastructure, can that be done by “horse trading”? A single-carriageway bypass is a high price to pay for such a large swathe of countryside to be developed.

The council will receive hundreds of pounds from central government for each new house built when, in essence, central government should be paying for a dual-carriageway bypass.

Paul Playford

Bonds Road

Tivetshall St Mary