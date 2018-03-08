READER LETTER: It’s not safe to build on Long Stratton loop

We have seen Mr Fuller, of South Norfolk District Council, looking with pride on TV as he talks about a potential bypass for Long Stratton.

A reminder to all, this bypass is a single carriageway loop, coming out at St Michaels Road and not at the safer Hempnall crossing. This loop doesn’t justify building such an enormous development.

We learn also that Mr Fuller talks of horse trading during negotiations.

This term can mean “bargaining with discussions involving (secret) compromises”. (Collins dictionary).

Maurice Manning

Bourne Close

Long Stratton