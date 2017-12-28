READER LETTER: I had to travel 18 miles away from home for an ear syringing appointment

Requiring medical attention for ear syringing, I inquired of my local doctor’s surgery in Norfolk, where I had been treated in the past for the same thing.

I was amazed to find that this procedure was no longer undertaken there.

Instead, I was referred to another surgery in Loddon, some 18 miles away from my home.

By car, it would take approximately half-an-hour each way. Public transport – by bus or train – would be in the range of three hours each way.

For such a simple procedure, which was undertaken by a nurse in my experience, to be transferred to a distance is somewhat inconvenient and frustrating.

I understand that all medical practices in Norfolk have adopted this procedure and currently the Loddon one is the only site undertaking the procedure.

Charles F Kemp

Harleston Road

Weybread

