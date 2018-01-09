READER LETTER: England may cease to exist

I voted for Brexit for one reason; if we are forced to accept mass immigration by the EU, England, as we know it, will cease to exist.

It appears to me that Mr Crowther (Letters, Diss Express, December 15) is inviting readers of the Diss Express to conclude that these are the views of a nasty deceitful bigot?

S M Mills

Oak Crescent

Eye

