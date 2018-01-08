READER LETTER: Another village, another development, another accident waiting to happen. Our warnings are falling on deaf ears

I read with great interest the letter from Terence Blacker, chairman of Dickleburgh Parish Council, (Diss Express, December 22) concerning the potential danger to pedestrians caused by the planned construction of a new housing development there.

Particularly noteworthy was his assertion that “...profits are being put before human lives”. He also refers to an “inexplicable” change of view on the part of South Norfolk Council’s planning committee over this understandably controversial issue.

They are under intense pressure from central government to build, build, build and the political leaders of local government are often happy to dance to that tune, particularly those with their own personal political aspirations

As one of the active campaigners objecting to the Openfield Ltd redevelopment and enlargement of its grain silo facility on the A1066 in Bressingham, I see many parallels to be drawn between these two developments in terms of how the local authorities appear to be taking a less-than-responsible attitude towards road safety.

As in Dickleburgh, the residents of Bressingham repeatedly warn of “an accident waiting to happen” but our words seem to fall on deaf ears.

I am also aware of other recent, similar examples elsewhere in South Norfolk of apparent U-turns by those whom we pay to oversee these matters on our behalf.

Sadly, it is indeed a case of ‘profit before people’ as these authorities, desperate as they are to increase their revenue in these straitened times, bend over backwards to encourage both commercial and residential development.

Thus, downward pressure is often exerted, both on elected members and appointed officers to review and reconsider any initial reservations they may express and to find a way of approving these schemes – regardless of the impact on the existing community.

Shameful though it is, in my experience, that is the harsh reality.

I think all the people of South Norfolk should be very thankful that our MP is prepared to publicly voice his concerns on these matters. I fear we may be less well-represented by some of those of the same party who might seek to replace him in the future.

Geoffrey H Lazell

Fen Street

Bressingham

