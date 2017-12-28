READER LETTER: A pair of huge, well deserved thank yous

I would like to convey a couple of huge thank yous, please.

Firstly, to the wonderful Chris Moyse; what a year he has had, including being chairman of this year’s brilliant carnival, being compère for the fantastic Park Alive, chairing the amazing Christmas lights switch-on event and, to top his year off, spearheading the launch of the long-awaited Park Radio.

Well done Chris, you should be very proud of what you have achieved for Diss.

Secondly, to all the volunteers at Diss Museum for managing to open the museum every day of the season this year, which again has been great for residents and visitors alike.

Roella Trudgill

Burston Road

Diss

