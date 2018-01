A swan on the track between Norwich and Diss had rail passengers in a flap after it caused delays on Tuesday.

Some lines were blocked, causing delays to services between Norwich and Cambridge and Liverpool Street.

Thankfully, the swan was not harmed – and even nabbed a free ride.

Greater Anglia later tweeted: “For all those interested in the welfare of the swan on the tracks, it was safely rescued and currently in the cab with the driver until it can be released in a safe area.”