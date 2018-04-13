Pulham Market crash victims’ parents pay tribute

The parents of three boys killed in a car crash in Pulham Market have paid tribute to the hundreds of people who turned out for a memorial car run at the weekend.

Helen Orford, Jason Hines and Davina O’Neill said they had been touched by the support after more than 300 cars arrived for a car run in memory of their sons.

Friends gather at Morrisons car park in Diss

Kyle Warren, 17, Billy Hines, 16, and Dominic O’Neill, 18, were killed on April 5 last year.

A black Ford Ka, driven by Kyle, crashed into trees in Tivetshall Road, near Pulham Market, late in the evening.

A Norfolk coroner concluded the trio died as the result of a road traffic collision, with the three youths suffering multiple injuries.

On Sunday, hundreds of friends arrived at Morrisons supermarket in Diss for a memorial car run to Great Yarmouth.

The cars formed a convoy in memory

Many were emblazoned with orange and blue ribbons, which were the race colours of keen stock-car racer Kyle, who was the driver of the car when the collision happened.

The car run was organised by Billy Hines’ brother, Ryan, 22, along with brother Jack, 20, and friends Ellie Moore, 22, Ellie Bridge, 20, April Ebbage, 20, Dom Smith, 20, and Dexter Riches, 21.

“They were all into cars and it was one of their favourite car runs. It was what they would have wanted,” said Ryan.

“It was a massive convoy. It was very emotional but everyone was chatting and there for each other.”

The car run began at 4pm before making its way to Great Yarmouth. For part of the journey, the cars, followed a large screen attached to a lorry showing images of the boys.

In Great Yarmouth, they played some of the teenagers’ favourite music, with the message RIP on the screen.

At Morrisons, organisers also sold orange and blue lanyards bearing the names of Kyle, Billy and Dom to raise money for charity. Drivers also revved their engines as a mark of respect

The organisers held a memorial at the crash site the previous Thursday, at which 100 people let off blue and orange balloons and lanterns on the anniversary of their death.

Pictures courtesy of Ryan Hines.